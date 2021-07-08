NEW BODY CAM VIDEO: Officer fired, charges dropped against Travis Price in controversial arrests of brothers in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charges against a local man have been dropped and an officer has been terminated from his position following the high-profile arrests of two brothers in Rock Hill that sparked several nights of protests last month.

On Thursday, July 8, the Rock Hill Police Department released new body cam footage that showed the incident from multiple angles, as well as compared the body cam footage with the viral cell phone video, and gas station surveillance video that had been released.

Rock Hill Chief Watts said one of the brothers, identified as Travis Price, was charged in error and the department has dismissed his charges that included, ‘hindering police.’ The City of Rock Hill personally apologized to Travis Price on Thursday as he sat with his attorney in the room.

CONT’D: Travis Price, one of the men arrested, is here with his attorney Justin Bamberg. pic.twitter.com/EeeKG2zoYw — Shaquira Speaks FOX 46 (@speakin_ontv) July 8, 2021

Chief Watts said Officer Moreno, the law enforcement officer who arrested Travis for interfering, violated the department’s policies and did not deescalate the situation.

“In fact, he escalated it,” Chief Watts explained.

Officer Moreno has been terminated from his position, Rock Hill Police announced on Thursday.

Watch Travis Price and his attorney react to his charges being dropped and Officer Moreno’s firing:

Chief Watts said using the K-9 during the arrests was not the best decision but did not violate any policy. 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said, “I have directed SLED to draw up charges against Officer Jonathan Moreno for third-degree assault and battery.”

Brackett said Officer Moreno broke the law when he used force unprovoked.

Charges filed against the second brother, identified as Ricky Price, for resisting arrest, are still active.