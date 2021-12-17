Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates $5,000 to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local museum in Uptown Greenville has seen the effects of the pandemic like everyone else over these last two years. Now through the help of our parent organization and their donation, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Greenville and Contentnea Creek are getting a much-deserved boost.

A hard couple of years for many for sure but especially the museum here behind me which heavily relies on field trips and school visits to keep the doors open.

A sense of relief came after the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences was awarded $5,000 dollars. That money meant to help their mission, bringing stem and enrichment to Eastern North Carolina.

“We are so fortunate here in the East to have a location like this that’s so accessible to kids and so accessible to families and we are just really really happy to be able to support that,” said Amy Doane, VP & GM of WNCT-TV.

Amy Doane, Vice President and General Manager of WNCT, says being able to present a grant like this is major for the station.

“It makes us feel supported and makes us know that our parent company supports Eastern North Carolina,” said Doane.

Museum directors say this check is coming at the right time, as covid put a major halt to their work. The museum saw field trips and school visits seemingly disappear.

“When COVID came about, those came to an end, they stopped,” said Emily Jarvis, the Head of the Museum. “Every single day was booked that Spring and of course our calendars went blank.”

But what does the museum offer to the community? Well, Maria McDaniel, the museum’s deputy head said it highlights ENC’s rich history of science.

“Eastern North Carolina is rich with science, fossils, waterways, water systems and this museum will let them know all about what’s in their backyard so you can go out and explore,” said Maria McDaniel the Museum Deputy Head.

Doane notes that a place like this sets a bright path for the younger generations.

“The museum here in uptown Greenville is a great representation of the future of our community,” said Doane.

The museum is free for visitors during normal business hours so definitely something to bring the family to.