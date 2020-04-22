No Kid Hungry connects families to nearest meal distribution sites with new virtual tool

Hundreds of thousands of kids in North Carolina rely on their schools for daily meals and with the pandemic, some don’t know where their next meal will come from.

One in five kids in the state live in food insecure families.

A national organization, No Kid Hungry, just launched a virtual tool to make sure that families in the state, and nation, have the resources to find nutritious meals for their kids.

Thanks to the organizations new interactive map, families can now find their nearest food distribution site.

Julie Pittman, the North Carolina education outreach manager for No Kid Hungry, says the team is excited to launch the map!

“So that people in need of getting meals know exactly where to go and the closest place where they’ll be able to get meals for their kids,” said Pittman.

The Find Free Meals map shows all available food distribution sites in an area and when they’re open. All you have to do is type in your zip code.

“It’s a real collaboration between schools, communities and people who know that kids need to get meals,” said Pittman.

The virtual tool launched yesterday and will be updated on a daily basis.

The site also has a texting feature.

If you text Food NC to 877-877, you can find the nearest meal site to your location.

“We need to make sure that kids who get meals at school are now able to get meals at home,” said Pittman.

You can find the map here!