North Carolina county approves Second Amendment resolution

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — In front of a standing-room-only crowd, commissioners a North Carolina county unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to support gun rights.

Davidson County commissioners voted for the measure Tuesday night in Lexington, news outlets reported.

More than a dozen people took to the podium to urge the commissioners to approve it.

The resolution says the county supports the right to keep and bear arms and will not use county resources to infringe upon those rights.

Leaders in Cherokee, Lincoln, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, and Wilkes counties have passed similar resolutions, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The measure is largely symbolic, news outlets reported. The supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution says federal law takes precedence over state or local laws.

It follows a movement of Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions that have been passed in several states.