North Carolina man found dead in home of multiple gunshots

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a woman found her boyfriend dead of gunshot wounds in his home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that its homicide detectives were called in Monday night to the home north of the city center.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend found him inside the home around 9:30 p.m. and called authorities.

Officers found the man shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

