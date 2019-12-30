North Carolina sees spike in gas prices during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) While traveling North Carolinians has seen a spike in gas prices.

In 2019, the national gas price average was $2.61, which is ten cents cheaper than the 2018 average of $2.71.

Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson says, ” Motorists are filling up with much higher prices than last year as they head home from their holiday trips. Fortunately, as we head into 2020 we expect to see prices drop a few cents and normalize.”

Below is a list of prices by region:

According to AAA, ” North Carolina’s $2.46 average is up five cents on the week – which was one of the largest weekly increases in the nation, five cents on the month and 31 cents on the year. South Carolina’s $2.34 average is up four cents on the week, three cents on the month and 38 cents on the year.”