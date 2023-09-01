EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win Thursday over UConn in the season opener for both teams.

The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards.

Victor Rosa ran for 99 yards and scored both of UConn’s touchdowns, including a 71-yard run that got the Huskies to within three points in the third quarter.

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter. Ashford’s condition was not immediately known, but coach Dave Doeren said after the game that preliminary reports from medical personnel were “positive.”

“They’re going to keep him overnight to make sure, but every test they’ve done so far is OK,” he said.

The 6-foot-1 grad student was hit on the North Carolina State sideline at the end of a 40-yard kickoff return by NC State’s Julian Gray with 1:54 left in the quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.

A cart was brought onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.

UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.