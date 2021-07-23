Back to School Summer Slam kicks off Saturday

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS Digital Reporter Cheyenne Pagan and 9OYS Morning Edition Reporter Ford Sanders, both caught up with William Knight Jr., Director of Mission Outreach to talk about the upcoming Back to School Summer Slam that kicks off Saturday, July 24.

Koinonia Christian Center in collaboration with St. James United Methodist Church will be hosting a Back to School Summer Slam on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Common. The event will have free food, free games, and music. There will be a $5000 donation giving to the three schools with the largest turnout.

“We are going to be doing registration, each school per capita by percentage will have the opportunity to receive a $5,000 grant, those who have the higher percentage,” said Knight.

“We want to live out our Christian mission to love Jesus, serve others and change the world and we want to do that on a local basis starting here in Greenville,” said Chris Garcia, the Director of Congregation Engagement for St. James United Methodist.

For more information, visit www.kccfamily.com or follow them on social media @KoinoniaChristianCenter, or call the church at 252-752-1898.

*CORRECTION: Gift cards will be available for the first 100 teachers at the event. We reported $100 gift cards instead. The amount is unknown at this time.