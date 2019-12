MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 10: A horse statue is seen during Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 10, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine who shot a horse in Ayden.

The incident occurred on Frank’s Lane and the horse was shot in the leg.

The Pitt County Sherrif’s Office said was it intentional? or was it an accident?

Currently, the person of interest is unknown.

Anyone with information should contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.