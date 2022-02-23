RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a grandmother died in a Raleigh condo fire on Wednesday morning, fire officials confirmed to CBS 17.

According to authorities, a fire broke out in a unit at a condo complex in the 4600-block of Grinding Stone Drive, which is just off E. Millbrook Road, around 1:15 a.m.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: CBS 17)

According to officials at the scene, five people were in the home – two adults and three children – when the fire broke out.

Approximately 35 firefighters responded to the scene and it took just about 50 minutes to get the fire under control, according to an incident report from the Raleigh Fire Department.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out. The three who managed to escape have been taken to WakeMed where they’re all expected to survive, officials said.

The five family members suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to the report.

The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.

Officials said the cause of the fire was “accidental” but didn’t say how it started or where in the home it ignited.

According to the fire report, the building had no smoke detectors, sprinkler system or standpipe system.

