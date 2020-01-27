Officials: Duplin County District Court Judge arrested for DWI in Jones County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) District Court Judge, Tim Smith, has been arrested for a DWI in Jones County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said Smith was stopped by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. Highway 41 for erratic driving last Friday.

Deputies then contacted troopers for further assistance.

After conducting a sobriety test, Smith was arrested for driving while impaired.

Governor Roy Cooper appointed Judge Smith in April of 2019.

Currently, Judge Smith serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties.

Smith has a court date scheduled for April 3.