Officials: high-speed chase and shots fired in Pamlico Co.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after an investigation ends in a high-speed chase, an assault attempt to an officer and shots fired.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Kenneth Hill driving near the Craven County line.

Officials said they tried to pull Hill over but he sped off and led them on a chase that ended in Arapahoe.

During the chase, officials said speeds topped 100 mph several times.

Hill threw several bags of meth out of the window of the car during the chase, most of which were recovered by deputies after the chase officials said.

Officials also said they found a total of 56 grams of meth and $610 in cash.

Hill is charged with;

Maintaining a vehicle for use/distribution of controlled substances

Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine (2 Counts)

possession of drug paraphernalia

Injury to personal properties

He is being held on a $500,000.00 bond.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the case.

