Officials investigating after reports of person shooting at cars on 264 East

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers traveling on 264 East to be aware of their surroundings.

On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:50 p.m. officials said they started receiving calls from motorists about their vehicles being shot at.

The calls were received randomly at different locations; however; each caller reported that they were traveling eastbound on Hwy 264 near the 38-mile marker.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to confirm if they were receiving similar calls in their jurisdiction to determine a centralized location of shots, it was confirmed that they had not received any calls.

Officials said they determined that the centralized location of the shots fired was Hwy 264 Alt/ near I95 exit.

Throughout the night and morning, officials said they have been patrolling the area for additional evidence.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

