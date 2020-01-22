Officials make arrest for operation of illegal video gambling

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have made an arrest for the operation of illegal video gambling.

In July 2019, members of local law enforcement, including the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, met with the Craven County District Attorney’s Office in response to a growing concern about the increase of illegal gambling establishments operating inside Craven County.

On September 24, 2019, a man was shot during a robbery of a video gaming business at 1914 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

On August 2, 2019, in an effort to establish a partnership with these businesses, avoid the need for law enforcement action, and in conjunction with the District Attorney, law enforcement distributed cease and desist letters to over thirty establishments where video poker was known or suspected to be occurring.

Officials said, since the cease and desist letters, several of the establishments operating the illegal gambling machines have closed their doors and no longer represent a threat to the safety of the community.

On Tuesday, January 21, New Bern police arrested 46-year-old Vernon Wilson of Bridgeton in connection with the operation of an illegal video gambling establishment.

Wilson was arrested for operating more than five video gaming machines and gambling.

He has a $1,000 bond and has his first court appearance Wednesday, January 22.