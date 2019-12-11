Live Now
Officials: Man charged for interfering with Onslow Co. Detention Center’s fire suppression system

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man already in jail was arrested for interfering with Onslow County Detention Center’s fire suppression system.

A law was recently passed stating that effective December 1, 2019, the act of manipulating or interfering with a jail or prison fire suppression system would be a felony.

Previously, this charge was a misdemeanor.

Jared Gray Brubaker was arrested after he tampered with the fire suppression system in his cell, resulting in several gallons of water being sprayed in his cell.

Brubaker, 30-years-old of Lexington was arrested on December 8 and taken before a magistrate where he was charged with interfering with jail or prison fire suppression system.

Brubaker has been in the Onslow County Jail since November 24 for:

  • Larceny and
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was given an additional $5,000 bond for the current charge and is awaiting his first court appearance.

