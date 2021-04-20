Officials: Trial date to be set for murder suspect in Mariah Woods case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A trial date is to be set for the murder suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey will be in Onslow Superior Court Tuesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. The State is being represented by Chief ADA Michael Maultsby and DA Ernest Lee.

The defendant is represented by Walter H. Paramore, III and Brooke Mangum.

According to an autopsy report Woods cause of death was chloroform toxicity.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Background Information on the case: