Officials trying to locate missing Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are trying to locate a man missing from Goldsboro.

22-year-old Xzavier Rendell Pearsall was last seen Friday at approxiamtely 9:30 p.m. on Arrington Bridge Road and U.S. 117 South in Goldsboro.

Pearsall is described as a black male approximately 6’0 and 180lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and a black belt with rhinestones and gray shoes.

Pearsall was last seen driving a 2012 Gold Cadillac 4 door CTS with NC registration- HDD-4875.

Anyone that has information on the location of Pearsall is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Matthews at 919-731-1393

