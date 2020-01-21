Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Officials: Unsatisfied KFC employee slam vehicle into restaurant over paycheck

Top Stories

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to a hit and run at a local KFC restaurant.

Officials said the KFC employee arrived this morning and reacted after he didn’t get the paycheck he thought he was entitled to.

The employee struck the restaurant with his white Ford Explorer.

No one was hurt.

Code Enforcement is coming to look at the restaurant to see if they continue to operate, officials said.

The driver has significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV