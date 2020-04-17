Online Originals: Greenville provides affordable housing with rehab, development programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s National Community Development week and city leaders in Greenville are making huge efforts to revitalize local neighborhoods.

Greenville’s Housing Department has been working alongside Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate older homes and also building new ones through grants and partnership programs.

All with the goal to provide affordable housing for first time home buyers.

“Someone who thinks it’s not possible, it actually is possible and we can help and assist them to be homeowners and not continue to rent.” – Sylvia Brown of the Planning and Community Development Program – Department of Housing

Leaders are hoping these projects will give older and declining neighborhoods in the community a second lease on life.

“Me being an ex-police officer, I know how this neighborhood used to be, but now the whole neighborhood has made a great changes its really nice now.” – Henry Williams II, Ex-Police Officer and First Time Homeowner

It also provides an opportunity for people to move to Greenville.

Refreshed neighborhoods will help bring in more revenue and local attraction.

For more information on these housing projects you can go to: https://greenvillenc.gov/government/planning-and-development-services/housing-division

For pictures of development progress you can go to: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cityofgreenvillenc/albums/