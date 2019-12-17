Onslow Co. EMS first in state to carry whole blood in ambulances

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Emergency Services is presenting a new life-saving opportunity for trauma victims.

Monday morning, Onslow County EMS and the Blood Connection introduced the use of Whole Blood in the county’s ambulances.

Whole Blood is unseparated blood collected from donors. It contains red cells, platelets, and plasma. The blood is usually needed for victims of trauma.

“So if you call 911 and have a major trauma, we now have the ability to administer Whole Blood to the patients that are suffering from hemorrhagic shock or loss of blood,” said David Grovdahl, Onslow County EMS Division Head.

Previously, Onslow County EMS did not carry any blood products in their vehicles. Their services only provided patients to the hospital.

Officials said carrying blood is not common for ground emergency services. Blood is mostly carried via helicopters for more severe incidents.

“We’ve never been able to do a lot for patients who were bleeding to the death,” said Grovdahl.

Whole Blood is used to treat patients who need all the components of blood. Emergency service officials say Whole Blood improves the potential of survival for trauma.

“The actual statistic so far from a similar program in Texas shows up to 70% of survival rate,” Mike Patterson, Manager of Business Development for Blood Connection.

Onslow County EMS is the first EMS system in North Carolina to carry Whole Blood.

It’s a partnership with the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Grovdahl said, “one of the surgeons that recently came on board was actually one of the pioneering physicians in San Antonio and participated in their whole blood project, so when he came on board here, he brought all that expertise.”

Emergency services officials are hopeful the use of Whole Blood in Onslow County pushes other emergency services in the country to carry it as well.