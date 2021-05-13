Onslow County, City of Jacksonville Expands Fuel Conservation Efforts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In response to continuing fuel shortages, Onslow County Government is further expanding fuel conservation measures to include limiting some services and adjusting some work schedules.

The Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services, and Animal Services will continue to respond to emergencies, but non-emergent Onslow County Government travel is being restricted.

One – if you have more than a half tank of gas, don’t try and find gas. Secondly, anyone who needs gas please does not get more than ten gallons. why? well, there is still a shortage. Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff

Library courier service will be suspended for the next two days. Mobile convenience sites will be closed through Saturday (Nine Mile and Silverdale).

Other convenience sites (Swansboro, Midway Park, Ramsey Road, Folkstone, and Verona) and the Landfill will remain open at this time.

The County has nearly 1,300 employees, and work schedule changes are being implemented over the next two days to reduce the demand for fuel as much as possible. Additional measures will be taken as fuel availability changes.

At this time, Onslow County Government expects limited fuel supplies to become available this weekend in Onslow County area gas stations, but we continue to monitor this situation.