JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Memorial Hospital is asking for your help as they give back to local children.

They hosted the second CHEW food drive and pack-out event. The hospital is collecting donations of canned foods and snacks to give to the nonprofit for the holidays. They hope to pack 750 bags to give to students before the Thanksgiving break.

“Every weekend now, we’re up to 937 bags so we extended past our capacity just because the need is out there,” said Raquel Painter, president of the United Way of Onslow County. “The donations have slowed down just because everybody’s really feeling the pinch on the cost of food prices”

“We know that a healthy happy kids are well-fed kids,” said Onslow County Hospital Physician Relations Specialist Victoria Morales. “So that’s really important to us. So we’re excited about this.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop it off at the hospital or Onslow Ambulatory Service locations through Nov. 15.