Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A landmark trial is set to begin Monday in Ohio after drug companies failed to reach a settlement in the lawsuit over their role in the national opioid crisis.

According to court documents, the six defendants in the case include three large pharmaceutical distribution companies.

A smaller distributor called Henry Schein medical, generic drugmaker Teva, and pharmacy chain Walgreens are also involved.

The federal trial combines nearly 2,000 cases involving state, cities, counties, communities and tribal lands.

Previous Report:

Negotiations aimed at a major settlement of opioid lawsuits ended Friday without a deal. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says local governments did not accept a deal that would have been with $48 billion in cash, treatment drugs and services.

Talks can continue, but the first federal trial on the crisis is schedule to open Monday.