Ornament fundraiser at James Sprunt nets over $600

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The JSCC Foundation started a new tradition this year with the selling of JSCC Christmas ornaments.

This fundraiser raised just a little over $600 that will help support the Emergency Book Fund.

The funds will benefit many students in the upcoming Spring semester that begins January 8.

The Emergency Book Fund Grant was established to help students buy books or book access codes after they have exhausted every other avenue.

The James Sprunt Ornaments made their way all across North Carolina, as well as across the country, and can be found on Christmas Trees as far west as San Diego, California.

This is the first year that the college has sold ornaments and they hope to make this fundraiser an annual tradition each year with a new ornament design being introduced each holiday season.