AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — We first heard of Charlee and Lisa Good’s story on May 22. Unfortunately, there was not a happy ending to the story.

Over $5,000 through a GoFundMe fundraiser and $3,000 in cash were raised for Charlee by the community. Unfortunately, Charlee’s owner was unable to get her treated by a specialist at NC State. Charlee’s health began to further deteriorate and Good made the decision to let the cat pass away on May 23.

“For us, it was never about the money. It was always about Charlee,” said Good. “We had hoped for a more positive outcome.”

A refund will be available at the end of May to anyone who donated to Charlee’s medical funds. Contact Purring Angels for more information on a refund.