Pamlico Co. Board of Education recognizes school growth and district graduation rate for 2018-2019

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Pamlico County Board of Education has recognized the school growth and district graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year.

Fred A. Anderson Elementary School (FAA), Pamlico County Middle School (PCMS) and Pamlico County High School (PCHS) received growth awards.

The district finished in the top ten in the state for graduation rate.

Both FAA and PCMS are recognized for exceeding academic growth.

PCHS is recognized for achieving the goal of expected academic progress for students during the school year.

These schools will be able to download a badge graphic for use on their website or on their printed materials such as banners or T-shirts.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson sent certificates to acknowledge these achievements.