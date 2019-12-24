Pamlico Sound ferry routes return to regular winter schedule

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System will resume its normal winter schedule and routes between Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter starting Tuesday.
The routes were running on a different schedule due to concern with shoaling in the Bigfoot Slough ferry channel.
The regular schedule is:
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 6:30 and 10 a.m., 4 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.
The winter schedule is in place until May 18.