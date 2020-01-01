Parking garage improvements resume at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Work to improve levels two through six of Raleigh-Durham International Airport parking garage will resume in early January after pausing for the busy holiday travel season.

The number of available spaces in the parking garage will be reduced by an average of 1,150 a week starting Jan. 3 through mid-May.

Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority says, “This is a good time to remind customers to reserve parking in advance with our online booking system. “Customers who book online at least 24 hours in advance are guaranteed entry into the lot of their choice at the lowest daily rate.”

Customers who don’t book parking in advance at ParkRDU.com risk being redirected to a different lot because there aren’t enough spaces in the deck.

RDU suggests the ParkRDU Express lot, located on International Drive, is a good option for customers who don’t book early and find that the garage is full.