Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers posing as law enforcement

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant to avoid scammers this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday there may be scammers impersonating Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies and trying to obtain residents’ money.

The scam begins with a phone call from a person impersonating a law enforcement officer. They then say there are warrants for the call recipient’s arrest, but cash, checks or gift cards will help resolve the issue.

Law enforcement will never call or email people and demand money or threaten arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who receives a phone call of that nature and isn’t sure if it’s legitimate should contact their law enforcement agency and provide details about the call.