Patrons flock to restaurants, bars with COVID regulations rolled back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Restrictions have been eased and more people looking to get a late-night drink can do so.

Many establishments across the Charlotte area are preparing to serve until 2 a.m. again for the first time in months now that the curfew banning alcohol sales at 11 p.m. has been eliminated.

Bars and clubs will now be able to operate at 50 percent capacity while maintaining social distancing and masks.

Whether indoors or outdoors, museums, aquariums, salons and grooming businesses, and tattoo parlors are able to operate at 100 percent capacity while still maintaining social distancing and masks of course.

It’s 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors for restaurants, breweries, wineries, recreation activities, gyms, and amusement parks. Then for movie theaters, auditoriums, conference centers, and sports arenas, they can operate at 50 capacity indoors and outdoors.

“I’m really excited about the restrictions,” one patron told FOX 46. “I think it’s time I think we’ve been locked down long enough. I think the numbers are going down.”

Later in the evening, people at Tailored Smoke Cigar Lounge told FOX 46 they’re happy to not only be outside but to just be around other people, especially after Governor Roy Cooper loosened COVID restrictions on places like this.

“Just having a good time, it’s about 81 degrees,” one customer said. “It’s a great day to be out.”

Especially now that more people in your friend group can hang out together. The lounge owner, Preston Gray, says it’s a relief.

“As you can see people have already come out and I expect a big night,” Gray said.

He says they haven’t seen a big night since March 17, 2020.

“CIAA 2020, the last one was maybe a week before that and we were full of people, vibrant and had one of the best months ever. Then a few days later everything died literally,” Gray said. “I remember the day that I had to call all of my employees and lay everybody off on the same day it was devastating.”

Gray’s revenue plummeted while his lounge was limited in capacity. With restrictions being lifted, he expects to climb out of the hole the pandemic created.

“I think if we can get back up to 80 percent of what I was doing before COVID within this first month, I’ll be ecstatic. When I put it on Facebook, people have been so excited they’ve been like ‘hey I’m going to be there, I can’t wait,’” Gray said. “And it’s infectious because everybody’s been at home and cigar smoking is a social activity. So they are really excited to just be outside and get caught up.”

Dino DeAngelis used to relax at the lounge three to four times a week before COVID hit. He says with cooper’s eased restrictions, he can relax safely.

“Social distancing is still in place, all the employees where masks. I feel very safe and I’m just very excited to come back here again,” DeAngelis said.

Gray says for the food and drink industry, he knows it’s been especially difficult penalizing but now that he has a chance to get back in it, he’s ecstatic.

Governor Cooper’s office said in a press release these restrictions would end on April 30 at 5:00 p.m.

So enjoy eating out and having a drink past the curfew we had gotten used to, but make sure you wear a mask while doing so or all of our previous restrictions could be brought back.