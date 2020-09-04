PCC creates program to help workers gain skills needed for new jobs

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The U.S. Labor Department will release August unemployment figures on Friday.

Millions of Americans are out of jobs due to COVID-19’s effect on the economy.

Pitt Community College is trying to help local workers gain skills needed for new jobs.

Starting September 21, PCC will offer advanced manufacturing training.

It’s a two and a half week class that runs through October 6, teaching students skills needed to enter the workforce.

Then, students get to interview with local businesses.

“It is a look at trying to see how we can create a pipeline to supply qualified workers for our advanced manufacturing industries,” said Jerry Jones, PCC’s director of career services and workforce development.

Jones says the program has a good track record of success for its participants.

This year, PCC is hosting a hybrid version, with both in-person and virtual components.

And there’s another new twist.

“We have five industry partners that have made the commitment that they will interview our graduates,” said Jones. “Penco, Mestek, The Hammock Source, Carolina Vinyl and Grady White.”

Students gain skills and certifications in safety, problem solving and manufacturing math.

The deadline to register is September 17.

Spots are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There is a 180 dollar registration fee, and those interested must have National Career Readiness Certificate scores to register.

To register or ask questions, call (252) 493-7885 or email workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu.