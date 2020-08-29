PCS to continue with mix of in-person and virtual classes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools is continuing with its plans to offer a mix of in-person and virtual lessons.

The school board is backing face-to-face learning, despite a recommendation for a short-term shift to remote instruction.

The board asked the County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail, for his recommendation on handling COVID.

Silvernail suggested Pitt County Schools move to all virtual learning for a month.

In his letter to the board, he suggested moving to remote learning due to the rising case numbers at ECU.

The university had hundreds of student cases before shifting undergraduates to remote learning this week.

But at a meeting Thursday, the school board voted to continue the in-person learning option for students.

Some teachers say they’re struggling.

“I would say the general consensus is we are scared,” said Mary Kathryn Hurst, South Central High School teacher. “We are trying very hard not to portray fear to our students. We are trying very hard to be complete ‘positive Pattys’ at all times because they already have enough trauma and stress and anxiety coming into school about what’s happening.”

School board member, Benjie Forrest says he’s heard positive feedback about in-person instruction.

“I had over 70 texts today from parents, students, faculty and staff,” he said. “The only thing they had to say was how appreciative they were that we provided this opportunity for them to go face-to-face.”

Thursday, school board members voted 7 to 2 to continue face-to-face classes.

Hurst says she’s tired of having to answer questions like these:

“Ms. Hurst, are some of us going to die? That’s not a question that I want to have to answer for a teenager,” she said.

County officials are also monitoring case numbers.

Dr. Silvernail will meet with county commissioners Monday afternoon to discuss an update on the county’s COVID status.