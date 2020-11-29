Pedestrian injured in New Bern crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating Saturday evening crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Just before 5:30, New Bern police responded to a pedestrian-involved crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Craven Street.

Police identified the pedestrian as 70-year-old Robert Peele of Hubert. Officers say Peele was struck by a Chrysler Town and Country driven by 69-year-old Sally Baird of New Bern.

Peele was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville to be treated for his injuries.

The New Bern Police Department is investigating this wreck. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer A. Williams with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at (252) 672-4272.