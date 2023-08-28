GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field program has announced the signing of 23 newcomers into the program for 2023-24.

“To the best of my memory, this might be one of the best overall classes between the men and the women that we have ever brought in since I’ve been here,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft . “Both recruiting classes have an abundant amount of talent and potential. On the men’s side, this is the greatest number of athletes that we have brought in in a long time. We feel like that every young man who we brought in has the potential to be a conference score immediately. On the women’s side, the sentiment is the same. We recruited some very talented transfers, to go along with some very talented high school seniors. We feel like as a coaching staff that if everything comes together like we think in May of 2024, that we could have a great outdoor conference championship on both the men and women’s side.”



Jaelyn Green | Hurdles and Sprints | Chesapeake, Va. | Deep Creek HS

PRs: 38.08 300H, 21.73 200m, 10.73 100m

Prep Accomplishments: 2-time VHSL Class 4A State 300m Hurdle Champion

“ Jaelyn Green is so very well rounded,” said coach Udon Cheek . “He can help us in every sprint and hurdle event but will concentrate on the long hurdles and long sprints as his bread and butter. His high school coach left a lot of meat on the bone for us by not solely concentrating on a particular event. Jaelyn’s upside in the 400m hurdles is what we’re most excited about. We believe he has a chance to be an ECU all-time great in this event. He has extremely high character and the personality to be the kind of teammate that everyone is sure to love. Jaelyn comes from a great team culture in high school. Adding great character to a team is never a bad thing and that’s what we’ve added with Jaelyn.”



Carlmelo Martin | Short Sprints | Boiling Springs, S.C. | Boiling Springs HS

PRs: 6.65 60m, 10.36 100m, 21.32 200m

Prep Accomplishments: 2023 Nike Indoor 60m Champion, SCHSL 5A State 100m runner-up

“Melo is quite a talent and an intense competitor,” said coach Cheek. “He aspires to be great in every sense of the word. We anticipate his impact, in the short sprints and relays, to be immediate. He’s very curious and loves researching his events. His competitive attitude and personality (jovial, kind, and sincere) are a recipe for success. We are excited to have him on board and are looking forward to helping him hone his gift. Coming in as the Nike National 60m champion sets the bar pretty high. Melo makes our short sprints group as competitive as it’s ever been. Practices should be very intense and fun this year. Keep an eye on this young man. He’s special.



Blake Moody | Long Sprints | Mechanicsville, Va. | Mechanicsville HS

PRs: 1:04.11 500m, 34.29 300m, 21.73 200m, 10.72 100m

Prep Accomplishments: VHSL Class 4A 500m State Champion

“Blake has a strength and rhythm that will make him a formidable opponent in the long sprints, particularly the 400m,” said coach Cheek. “We love how Blake embraces the process. Total buy-in is what makes him who he is. He embraces challenge with his all and he competes fearlessly. We love how he dares to compete from the front, in the longer sprints. It screams, “NO RISK! NO REWARD!” We’re excited to watch Blake put it all on the line for Pirate Nation. He’s the kind of athlete that you can count on, on and off the track. We are a better team with Blake Moody . He’s everything you want a student-athlete to be. Pirate Pride will be well represented by this young man.”