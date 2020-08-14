Pitt Co. agricultural workers receive PPE to protect against COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Agricultural workers in Pitt County are getting supplies to protect them from COVID-19.

This comes after the state announced last month it would deliver 900,000 masks and sanitizing supplies to North Carolina farmers.

Pitt County is one of 31 counties in the state to get personal protective equipment, or PPE, for agricultural workers.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension is partnering with state agencies to give 13,000 surgical masks and 3,000 hand sanitizers to farm workers.

“If you think about the impact they play in your life, they impact it three times a day,” said Leigh Guth, Pitt County Cooperative Extension Director. “Because we usually eat three times a day.”

Mike Worthington with Worthington Farms says PPE is hard to get.

“We’ve been able to find things, but the supply comes and goes,” he said. “So we’re afraid we’ll run out again.”

Guth says if farm workers get sick, consumers will feel the impact.

“You see that domino effect along that entire food system chain and it can impact consumers in the grocery store with higher prices or with shortages in some areas.”

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension anticipates cloth masks, thermometers and oxygen meters will be given out at a later date.