Pitt Co. announces Recreation Program Management Funds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has renewed the allocation of funds to support agencies and organizations coordinating recreation activities throughout Pitt County.

The Recreation Program Management Funds are designated to support and enhance the delivery of recreation programs that are open to all citizens.

The funds are distributed on an annual basis by the Community Schools & Recreation Advisory Council.

The Community Schools and Recreation Staff oversee this process.

Applications are available at the Community Schools & Recreation Center, located in the County Home Complex at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville, or on the Community Schools & Recreation website at www.PittCSR.com.

All applications are due in the Community Schools & Recreation Center office by no later than 5:00 p.m. on January 20, 2020.