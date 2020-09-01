Pitt Co. health director addresses concerns about rising COVID-19 cases

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials are reporting a big jump in COVID-19 cases.

There are a total of 3,529 cases, which is an increase of 441 from Friday.

More than 1,200 cases are active, meaning the patients were diagnosed less than 15 days ago.

Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail says the greatest number of these new cases is within the 18 to 24 age group.

Many of these cases are tied to recent clusters at ECU.

The university had in-person classes for the first two weeks of the short semester.

Then came last week’s shift to remote learning for undergrads due to COVID case spread.

Dr. Silvernail expects more positive cases from ECU in the coming weeks.

“ECU is hosting a very large testing event over today and tomorrow,” he said. “They anticipate testing about 800 students who remain on campus at this time, so we will certainly see a number of positives come out of that.”

Health officials are also tracking numbers within Pitt County Schools.

The district reported 11 cases between August 24 and the 27.

Last week, the county board of education asked Dr. Silvernail for a recommendation on classes and COVID.

Silvernail suggested schools move to remote learning for a month — a suggestion the district did not follow.

“While we have identified cases individually in Pitt County Schools in both faculty and students, we have not identified transmission–ongoing transmission–in Pitt County Schools at this time,” said Silvernail.

Silvernail says he is working with Vidant Health and state health officials to expand testing in the county.

“We are working to try to improve the availability of testing, so please be patient,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t want to do it. It’s that we are just overrun at this time.”

County health officials say they will continue to monitor the county’s cases, as they expect more to arise in the coming weeks.