GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has shut down operations due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Officials made this announcement Thursday in a Facebook post. The office, located inside the Pitt County courthouse, will remain closed to the public until Monday, January 4.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say this closure is “out of an abundance of caution.”

All appointments scheduled to take place during the closure will need to be rescheduled.