Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for Election Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re just one week away from the November 3 election.

There are record numbers of people voting early, but deputies are also preparing for crowds come election day.

Pitt County deputies are hopeful the coming election will be uneventful, but they have a plan in place to make sure people are safe when casting their votes.

Sergeant Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says he’s gearing up for crowds at the polls.

“We’ll have plenty of deputies out on the road patrolling,” he said. “Adequate staffing. We will be familiar with the polling sites and ready to respond.”

His office is even preparing for possible protests.

Darnell has advice for voters heading to the polls on Election Day.

“Get in there,” he said. “Focus on getting your vote in. If you lose your temper, you may lost that opportunity to have your vote heard, and we don’t want that.”

Darnell also wants people to know weapons of any kind aren’t allowed at any polling sites housed in government facilities.