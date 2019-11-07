Pitt Community College holds annual ‘Veteran Salute’ to honor veterans

WITNERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of veterans day Pitt Community College is paying tribute to those who have served our country.

They honored military veterans with their annual ‘Veterans Salute’ program at their student center.

This tribute featured remarks from Vietnam veteran and former WNCT anchor Allan Hoffman.

In addition to his 42-year career in broadcast news, he served as a combat helicopter pilot with the army’s 170th assault helicopter company during the Vietnam war.

Hoffman is a vocal advocate of veteran issues such as PTSD, concussion trauma, and homelessness among veterans.

“Going from war to you know civilian life is tough and you bring back a lot of baggage and that’s why we have to be especially vigilant about our veterans because they get left out, we need to keep them at the forefront and treat them as they need it,” says Hoffman.

JROTC Color Guard from North Pitt High School

This event sponsored by the Pitt Community College Student Veterans Association (SVA) brought the community, veterans and fellow students together.

“I think it’s important for veterans to be surrounded by other veterans because they are like-minded individuals they know the training they’ve gone through the experiences they’ve gone through,” says SVA President Lucio Martinez.

Hoffman also shares advice on how you can show thanks to veterans, he says, “One thing…remember them, second do something about, say hello tell them you appreciate it, whatever it takes but do something to appreciate a Veteran.”

If you are interested in getting involved in PCC’s Student Veterans Association you can access their website here.