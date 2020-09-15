Pitt County Early Voting Sites

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County will be offering 4 one-stop early voting sites for the 2020 General Election.
The 2020 General Election is on November 3.
Those locations will open October 15.
Social distancing and other CDC guidelines will apply at these sites.
TIMES:
- October 15 – October 30; Monday – Friday; 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM
- October 17, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- October 24, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- October 25, Sunday; 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- October 31, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
SITES:
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park, arts & crafts room; 4561 County Home Rd., Greenville, NC 27858
- Willis Building, auditorium; 300 E. 1st St., Greenville, NC 27858
- Winterville Fire Station, community room; 2593 Railroad St., Winterville, NC 28590
- Farmville Community Center, community room; 3886 S. Main St., Farmville, NC 27828
ADDITIONAL SITES:
- Agricultural Center, auditorium; 403 Government Cir., Greenville, NC 27834
- Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room; 400 Nash St., Greenville, NC 27834
- ECU Student Center, meeting room #125; 501 E. 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858
For additional information you can contact the Pitt County Board of Elections:
Physical Address
1717 W 5th Street
Greenville, NC 27834
Mailing Address
PO Box 56
Greenville, NC 27835
Phone: 252-902-3300Fax: 252-830-1157