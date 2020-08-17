Pitt County Elections Office sees surge in absentee ballot request, prepares for increased mail-in ballots

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “My mom may have to vote by mail. She’s in the hospital right now but I’m going to go in and vote and make sure it counts,” said Barbara Baker, Greenville resident.

Many people in Greenville tell 9OYS they are choosing to vote in person despite COVID-19 concerns.

“I will vote early and in-person. I feel like this an extremely important election and I want to make sure my vote counts. I hope all the mail-in ballots get in in time but it’s my way of confirming my vote did count,” said Alice Daughtery, Greenville resident.

“With a presidential election, something that big you would think they would have their stuff together making sure every vote is counted with everything else going all we can do is trust who they have in charge,” Justin Cox, Greenville business owner.

Some people fear their mail-in votes may not be counted in November’s election. Right now, the Pitt County elections office is seeing more mail-in and in-person absentee ballot requests

“We’re approaching 3,000 and that’s probably three times what we had in 2016. It’s a lot to process, its a lot of mail to open and a lot to scan, said Tony McQueen .

Deputy Director Tony McQueen said his office is short staffed.

“It’s not that we can’t handle it. I’m sure we will its just going to be a lot but probably going to cut down on our early voting totals,” McQueen said.

He said its still to early too gage how many people will opt for mail-in ballots.

“I want to see how many ballots we start getting mailed back to us. We don’t start mailing until September 4th. I want to see after that how many ballots we get after that and if its a significant number may be our numbers will be lower on early and election day,” he said.

Election officials advise voters to do what’s most comfortable, either voting by mail or in person. Absentee ballots don’t have to go through the mail, you can drop them off in person.

