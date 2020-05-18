Pitt County EMS urges hurricane season preparedness

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “Advance planning is important because in a home, in a family or individual setting if you have a plan that same plan can be scaled for whatever type of event,” said Jim McArthur, deputy director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

In addition to a family emergency plan, experts say you should learn if your home is in a flood-prone area, secure outdoor objects, check storm shutters and review your insurance policy.

“​Make sure they have their bottled water, supplies, food, cash money, and whatever it is that they need. Have a transportation plan on where to go, how you’re going to contact folks when cell phones don’t work. When we lose certain communications as we saw with hurricanes Florence and Matthew,” said McArthur.

Experts urge people to have a week’s worth of supplies. They say the pandemic has taught us the importance of keeping essential items ready.

“We would encourage, whatever those daily needs are, to ramp that up and make you have that available during hurricane season which has basically started now with tropical storm Arthur,” he said.

Pitt County Emergency Management also has a hurricane ready checklist for pets on its website.