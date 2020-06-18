Pitt County Health Director reacts to rising COVID-19 case numbers

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all time high.

Health experts in Pitt County say widespread testing isn’t the only reason those numbers are rising.

Dr. John Silvernail is the Pitt County Health Director.

He isn’t surprised numbers are rising.

He says it’s due to more people getting out and interacting as the state continues to reopen.

As of Wednesday evening, Pitt County has 497 confirmed cases.

“Which sounds like a lot, but that’s in a county of 185,000,” said Silvernail.

Silvernail reported two new deaths this week, which are the first in nearly two months without any deaths.

He says both of those patients were older than 65 and had other health conditions.

Dr. Silvernail says it’s still vital for everyone to wear a mask, frequently wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“The infection is going to be with us for a good time to come,” said Silvernail. “We need to maintain our spacing. If you can’t maintain your spacing, you should be wearing a mask.”

He says the people of Pitt County have generally done a good job of social distancing, but everyone could do a better job of wearing a mask in public.

As for a state mask mandate, Dr. Silvernail says he will leave that decision up to elected officials.