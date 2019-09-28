Pitt County holds FreeCycle Fridays

Each Friday at noon, items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station as waste, but can be recycled / reused into usable items, are posted here, where County residents have an opportunity to claim for the purpose of “up-cycling”.

GROUND RULES:

(1). Each claim holder MUST fill out a waiver form before they pick up the items (form can be filled out at the transfer station, or downloaded at: here

(2). Only one item (or item set) per claim holder, per FreeCycle Fridays posting

(3). Items cannot be claimed on behalf of someone else (i.e. No postings saying “claiming for ‘John Doe’, etc.)

(4). Claim holder must be at least 18 years old, and show show an ID to pick up of the item(s) that matches their online profile

(5). Claim holder must inform the County (via post comment), if sending someone other than themselves to pick up the items

(6). Items NOT picked up by the first claim holder will be offered again at a later time

(7). Original claim holder will forfeit their right to the item in its next posting if they do not pick it up FOR ANY REASON (no exceptions)

(8). No holds or reserves beyond the initial claim holder (i.e. no calling “next in line”)

(9). No previews of the items are allowed

Claim holders must NOT profit off of the DIRECT resale of the item (NOTE: This does not include using the item in creating an entirely new product, such as an art piece)