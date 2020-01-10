Pitt County launches EMS Automatic Vehicle Locator System

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) Pitty County has launched an EMS Automatic Vehicle Locator.

On January 13, Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM) will officially launch its use of AVL (automatic vehicle locator) technology within the Pitt County 911 system.

Utilizing GPS location, AVL allows for 911 to send the unit closest to an incident based on unit location.

Additionally, this system equips emergency medical vehicles with a Mobile Data Terminal (MDT), which allows staff in the field to see live call data from the 911 center, so that they can travel to calls while further reducing unnecessary radio traffic.

Currently, all County EMS units have AVL capability, with MDTs installed in these vehicles. As of January 13, 2020 – 911 will be dispatching EMS units in the County based on their location to an incident.

Citizens outside the city limits of Greenville and in unincorporated areas of the County will now have the benefit of the closest EMS unit being dispatched to their location in the event of a medical emergency.

This system will be announced to the public in a presentation by Pitt County Emergency Management Director, Randy Gentry to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, during their regular meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13.

The meeting will be held in the Eugene James Auditorium, located on the second floor of the County Administrative Offices, at 1717 West 5th Street in Greenville.