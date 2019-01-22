Pitt County deputies still investigating Rivercreek’s murder case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the murder of 33-year-old Felton Simmons Jr. that occurred in the Rivercreek neighborhood off Clark’s Neck Road on January 18, 2019.

Detectives are trying to identify the vehicle’s owner or company of origin and who may have been operating it as they could have relevant information.

Deputies are not suggesting the vehicle was involved with the crime.

The case was reported on the 5000 block of Sandy Ridge Road where they found Simmons dead in the yard.

Sandy Ridge Road is located outside of Washington.

Deputies said it is investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials are asking if you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

No arrests have been made.

If you recognize the vehicle or believe you may have an idea to whom/what business it may belong contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by either calling 252-758-7777, going to www.P3Tips.com, or using the P3Tips phone app.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may earn a cash reward.