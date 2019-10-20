Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Pitt County SO warns of suspicious man caught on home security camera

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Officer warns Farmville and Foutain area residents to be aware of suspicious daytime activity involving this man seen on a home security system.

Please keep your homes and vehicles locked as a means to protect your property. If you see suspicious behavior or are familiar with this person and his activities at this home please contact us at (252) 830-4141. Stay safe Pitt County! Edit based on comments: He is not accused of committing a crime. Yes, there is more to it than this gentleman knocking on a door but we’d rather not release further details. No, we can’t provide a better photo. We just care and like to keep you informed. Have a blessed weekend everyone.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV