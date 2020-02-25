Pitt County’s rise in construction contributes to higher property values

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you own a home or other property in Pitt County you’ll be seeing your 2020 reappraisal in your mailbox.

Many of those appraisals are higher this year meaning a bigger tax bill for the next four years.

County leaders say Pitt County’s construction boom is one reason for those higher values.

More new homes and developments raises the value of existing properties.

Leaders tell 9OYS they have one goal, making sure everyone pays their fair share, and that no one pays more than they should have to.

But some Pitt County homeowners are concerned about paying off higher tax bills.

“I know they have varied, I’ve seen like now the, went up a little bit more I guess because of the economy, but I think it needs some work in it because people are really struggling to pay those taxes off,” says Reginald Forbes, a Greenville resident.

County tax administrator Sam Croom says the time to contact his office is now.

“We can discuss with them what the property values are. Right now is like an informal review process where we can actually go out and look at the homes and see if there’s any attributes about the home that we have to take into consideration,” he says.

The county manager also says property assessments are based on physically looking at properties, not how online sites may value them.

Property revaluation notices went out two weeks ago and there’s a three step process for appealing them.

You can receive more 2020 reappraisal information here.