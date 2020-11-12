Playbook | No. 2 Notre Dame in control of own destiny in ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A double overtime thriller put No. 2 Notre Dame in control of their own destiny.

The Fighting Irish outlasted the Clemson Tigers last weekend – topping the then No. 1 team 47-40.

This weekend, Notre Dame faces a tough Boston College team in Chestnut Hill and then faces North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Nov. 27.

If the Irish make it through those games, they will face a one-win Syracuse team and then Wake Forest.

Chances remain high Notre Dame and Clemson will meet again in the ACC championship game on Dec. 19.

Only Alabama and Ohio State have a better chance than Notre Dame to make the college football playoffs, according to ESPN. And the team just one percentage point behind the Irish? Clemson.

Other ACC games